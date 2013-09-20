All white after Labor Day? Oh, yeah! Yesterday, Solange arrived at 106 & Park dressed in a 10 Crosby Derek Lam white blouse and trousers from the brand’s Resort 2014 collection that I am absolutely loving. The fashionista/singer paired a loose white sweatshirt with crisp wide leg trousers. For a special pop, Solange rocked a hot pink pouty lip and a matching mani. Fab!

MUST READ: GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ LBD and Embellished Statement Heels

Sometimes an epic look is all about the ‘quiet storm’ – simple pieces that exude effortless style. Winter white is a HUGE trend this season and Solange’s look is a perfect example of getting it right. Here’s how you can get similar results:

Look #1: Tibi sweater, Sass & Bide trousers

Look #2: TopShop leather sweatshirt, TopShop skinny jeans

Look #3: TopShop sweatshirt, MSGM wide leg pants

Click the links to shop any item!

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

GET THE LOOK: Solange Shines In Top-To-Toe White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com