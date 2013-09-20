CLOSE
Fashion and Style
GET THE LOOK: Solange Shines In Top-To-Toe White

All white after Labor Day? Oh, yeah! Yesterday, Solange arrived at 106 & Park dressed in a 10 Crosby Derek Lam white blouse and trousers from the brand’s Resort 2014 collection that I am absolutely loving. The fashionista/singer paired a loose white sweatshirt with crisp wide leg trousers. For a special pop, Solange rocked a hot pink pouty lip and a matching mani. Fab!

Sometimes an epic look is all about the ‘quiet storm’ – simple pieces that exude effortless style. Winter white is a HUGE trend this season and Solange’s look is a perfect example of getting it right. Here’s how you can get similar results:

Look #1: Tibi sweater, Sass & Bide trousers
Solange's All White Style
 
Start with a Tibi Honeycomb Crewneck sweater ($295) and pair with Sass and Bide The Wind Blows wide leg pant ($350). These two pieces are staples that will go the distance in your wardrobe. Think of them as investments. You can get a bit more spurge happy with these Azimut Caged Black Booties by Christian Louboutin. The black boot breaks up all the white in the look and keeps things interesting. Accessorize with a bold gold cuff like this $85 one by Robert Lee Morris and $195 Rebecca Minkoff Craig Camera bag. Pink nails and a slick black cat eye finish you off quite nicely.
 
Look #2: TopShop leather sweatshirt, TopShop skinny jeans
 
Solange's All White Style
 
For a slimmer silhouette, choose $45 TopShop MOTO Baxter skinny jeans paired with a cool TopShop leather sweatshirt for $240. If you’ve been a good girl, treat yourself to these Saint Laurent Chelsea Booties as part of your Fall repertoire. Gold hoops look great with literally anything. Here are my faves by TopShop for only $20. Stow your essentials in this sleek white clutch by BCBG Max Azria.
 
Look #3: TopShop sweatshirt, MSGM wide leg pants
 
Solange's All White Style
 
Get edgy with an $80 TopShop quilted sweatshirt and $180 MSGM wide leg pants (fun fact: it comes with a chic red stripe down the side). These NastyGal Reaction Booties for $158 are a great add-on. Further the look with this Juicy Couture Lux Link bracelet for just $68 layered with a $58 Vince Camuto By The Horn bracelet. Pink lips and matching mani set you up for style success!
 
Click the links to shop any item!
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
 
 

