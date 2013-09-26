“Basketball Wives: Miami” star Tami Roman called into the TT Torrez Show on iPower 92.1 to discuss the things that have been going on in Season 5 of the show so far. Tami touched on her mother’s passing and how she’s dealing with it, her nail polish line, her current relationship with Shaunie O’Neal, how she apologized to Meeka Claxton and so much more!

Check it out:

Make you sure you check out Basketball Wives Miami on Mondays 8pm/EST.

Tami Roman Opens Up About Her Mother’s Passing, Her Current Relationship With Shaunie O’Neal & More! was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

TT Torrez Posted September 26, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: