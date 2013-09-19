Former Heavyweight Boxer Ken Norton Dead at 70 [VIDEO]

Photo courtesy of (USATSI)

Former heavyweight boxing champ Ken Norton SR is dead at the age of 70. News of his death comes from his son Ken JR. According to his son the elder Norton had battled several ailments but died in an Arizona hospital Wednesday night. Norton was in rehabilitation following a stroke he suffered last year.

Ken Norton defeats Muhammad Ali breaking his jaw. Watch the video.

R.I.P Ken Norton SR

