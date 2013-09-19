Millions of people played their magic numbers, hoping to defy the odds and win the $400 million estimated jackpot. Well, that lucky dreamer or dreamers purchased that one winning ticket in Lexington, South Carolina which matched all numbers.

The biggest payload in American history was $665 million in the Mega Millions game in March 2012. The greatest Powerball jackpot was the $590.5 million won with a single ticket in Florida this past May.

This jackpot is the fourth largest, and at $400 million, the winner will walk away with $223 million after taxes…….wowwww.

$400 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In South Carolina was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted September 19, 2013

