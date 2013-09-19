CLOSE
National
Home

$400 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In South Carolina

0 reads
Leave a comment

Millions  of people played their magic numbers, hoping to  defy the odds and win the $400 million estimated jackpot. Well, that lucky dreamer or dreamers purchased that one winning ticket in Lexington, South Carolina which matched all numbers.

The biggest payload in American history was $665 million in the Mega Millions game in March 2012. The greatest Powerball jackpot was the $590.5 million won with a single ticket in Florida this past May.

This jackpot is the fourth largest, and at $400 million, the winner will walk away with $223 million after taxes…….wowwww.

 

 

$400 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In South Carolina was originally published on kissrichmond.com

$400 Powerball Ticket Sold In South Carolina

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close