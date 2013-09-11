Listen Here: 20 Striking Ear Cuffs To Add Edge To Your Look

The coolest piece of jewelry this year is undoubtedly the ear cuff. They’re edgy, chic and come in a plethora of fabulous styles. Ear cuffs are also extremely wearable for both day and night. Case in point: I spotted them at the Alice + Olivia Spring 2014 presentation on Monday night paired with pretty dresses and gowns.

I got in on the fun this New York Fashion Week with this bold and beautiful cuff I picked up recently on eBay:

I’ve compiled 20 of my favorite ear cuffs online in the gallery below that range in price and style. Take your pick!

