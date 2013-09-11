Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

On the upcoming season of the hit competition reality show “The Voice,” you’ll see four brand new advisers to assist the coaches with their teams. Singer Miguel has been recruited by Cee-Lo Green to help advise Team Redzone.

NBC announced earlier this week that Cee-Lo had picked the Grammy Award winner while the other coaches picked some heavy hitters in the music industry as well. Country singer and coach Blake Shelton has pop legend Cher to help his team best the others. Christina Aguilera will receive help from British singer Ed Sheeran while Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will have the help of singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder.

Aguilera and Cee-Lo are returning to “The Voice” judging panel after taking a brief sabbatical last season. They were replaced by Usher and Shakira last season. For those who were fans of Usher and Shakira being on the judging panel, they will be returning for season six in 2014. We’re not exactly sure if that means Cee-Lo and Christina Aguilera will be leaving again or if Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will be leaving.

The new season of “The Voice” premieres on September 23rd.



Miguel Tapped As Adviser On Upcoming Season Of 'The Voice'