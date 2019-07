The world got faked out by epic proportions to the tune of 9million views in one week when the viral video below of a girl twerking and falling through a table and catching fire was uploaded.

Needless to say, skeptics were a little unsure about this video and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel broke it down…so it could forever be broken. Watch the video below.

King Tutt Posted September 11, 2013

