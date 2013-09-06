George Zimmerman’s Wife Gets Paid $4300 A Month From His Legal Defense Fund

If you contributed to George Zimmerman’s legal defense fund, you’re getting swindled. Reportedly Zimmerman’s soon to b ex-wife is receiving $4,300 a month in living expenses out of the funds that were raised for her hubby’s defense. Mind you, Trayvon Martin’s murderer was acquitted two months ago.

Reports TMZ:

According to divorce docs that will soon be filed by Shellie Zimmerman, she claims she’s getting $4,300 a month in living expenses from the Zimmerman Legal Defense Fund. The couple separated August 13th. According to the solicitation on PayPal … the fund is to be used “for George Zimmerman’s ongoing living expenses, legal costs, and fees for this matter.” Now it gets a little more complicated.

George Zimmerman’s official legal defense website says, “Currently George and Shellie are renting a secure residence at a reasonable rate. Their day-to-day living expenses are relatively modest as they want to preserve as many funds as possible for an aggressive defense.”

