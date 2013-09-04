CLOSE
Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Asks For Lawsuit Postponement (Video)

Ex-NFL New England Patriot star Aaron Hernandez has asked a Miami federal judge to delay the lawsuit accusing him of shooting a man in the face in Florida.

Alexander Bradley of Connecticut claims he lost his eye and is still receiving treatment because the  then-New England Patriot tight end shot him in the face after a fight at a Miami strip club back in February.

In a lawsuit, Bradley also stated that Hernandez shot him during a limo ride after leaving that club and that Hernandez intentionally “possessed a gun which he was not legally licensed to have.”

Hernandez is currently facing murder charges in the slaying of a man in Massachusetts which is the reason his career and freedom was taken from him.

