BAG IT: 20 Sleek ‘N Chic Fall Bags To Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Fall is around the corner which means it’s time to revamp your bag collection with the hottest picks of the season. One hot trend, top handle bags, is a sort of spin off of the lady bag several seasons ago, but this time with a slouchier, more roomy shape. This Fall, also look out for deep grey hues, sleek hardware and touchable textures.

Since bags are an easy way to recharge for the coming season, I’ve hand picked 20 of my favorites for every budget! Take your pick from popular designers like Marc by Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors to lesser known brands – Plinio Visona and Unanyme de Georges. Your bag guide starts here.

