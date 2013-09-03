Kerry Washington Finally Speaks About Her Secret Marriage

I am sure you know by now that Kerry Washington and I are best buds (see all the outfits I’ve picked out for her). So her being fabulous on the October cover of Glamour magazine is not news to me.

Kerry wore a Dior Resort 2014 slinky red dress for the cover shot by Peggy Sirota. Inside the magazine you’ll find a very Olivia Pope-esque editorial with more pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, and of course more Dior and Louis Vuitton.

In the interview she kinda opened up about her secret marriage, and why she’s so tight with all her personal updates. But what we really wanted to know was–What was in Olivia Pope’s bag?

On her secret marriage to Nnamdi Asomugha: “I’m walking around in the world with my ring. And when people say congratulations, I say thank you. But I’m going to continue to not talk about it and just let it unfold. I don’t want to sound smug about it… but the point is to do what’s best for me. I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me.”

On what is in Olivia Pope’s handbag: “Usually folders, pens, the phone on the show, and often a bottle of water to add a nice weight to the bag. And some panties in one episode!”

On keeping her personal life private: “I learned through experience that it doesn’t work for me to talk about my personal life. I’ve had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it. I was on the cover of a bridal magazine. But I couldn’t just turn around and say, ‘I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.’ So I just thought, ‘OK, no more.’”

You can pick up this October issue when it hits newsstands September 10, or download the digital issue right now.

Follow me @gorgeousingrey

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

13 Of Our Absolute Favorite Fall 2013 Fashion Ad Campaigns

16 Reasons To Fall In Love With Matte Lipstick [PHOTOS]

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With The Latest Style & Beauty Trends!

Kerry Washington Finally Speaks About Her Secret Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ty Alexander Posted September 3, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: