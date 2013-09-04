CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Twerks Her ‘Clappers’ In Wale’s New Video [VIDEO]

This one right here is for the ratchets! Almost two months after the release of his second single off of “The Gifted,” Wale releases the video for his go-go inspired track “Clappers” featuring Juicy J, Nicki Minaj and a whole lot of a**.

Check out the video below to see the Harajuku Barbie show off her “Clappers.”

