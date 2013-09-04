Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
This one right here is for the ratchets! Almost two months after the release of his second single off of “The Gifted,” Wale releases the video for his go-go inspired track “Clappers” featuring Juicy J, Nicki Minaj and a whole lot of a**.
Check out the video below to see the Harajuku Barbie show off her “Clappers.”
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:
Sportscaster Falls Out Chair During Live Broadcast [VIDEO]
Former NSYNC Member Lance Bass Gets Engaged To Boyfriend
Djimon Hounsou Says Marriage Ruins Relationships [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
Nicki Minaj Twerks Her ‘Clappers’ In Wale’s New Video [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com