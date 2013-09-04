CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Jasiri-X Releases “We Coming” To Support Workers On Labor Day “

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Says Jasiri-X about his new song and video,

“We Coming” was inspired by the Dream Defenders, BYP100, and the movement of fast food and low wage workers to get $15 an hour and the right to form a union. “We Coming” was shot on location in Milwaukee, WI during the 8/29 Strike that took place in over 50 cities around the country. “We Coming” was produced by GM3, shot by Paradise Gray, and based off a chant by Artist and Activist Jazz Hudson. Young people are rising up all over the country and the world, believe me when I say, “WE COMING”!”

Check it out below! 

 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Charlamagne Compared Miley Cyrus To Vera De Milo

[Breaking News] Tim Tebow Dropped By The New England Patriots

Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary Directed By Ron Howard [TRAILER]

Racist Big Brother Contestant Finally Voted Out Of Big Brother House

SNL’s Jay Pharoah Releases Hilarious Kanye West Parody Video “I Am A Dog” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

Jasiri-X Releases “We Coming” To Support Workers On Labor Day “ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Dream Defenders , Jasiri X. We Coming , Labor Day , Minimum Wage Workers , Paradise Grey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close