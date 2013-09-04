Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio
Says Jasiri-X about his new song and video,
““We Coming” was inspired by the Dream Defenders, BYP100, and the movement of fast food and low wage workers to get $15 an hour and the right to form a union. “We Coming” was shot on location in Milwaukee, WI during the 8/29 Strike that took place in over 50 cities around the country. “We Coming” was produced by GM3, shot by Paradise Gray, and based off a chant by Artist and Activist Jazz Hudson. Young people are rising up all over the country and the world, believe me when I say, “WE COMING”!”
Check it out below!
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
Charlamagne Compared Miley Cyrus To Vera De Milo
[Breaking News] Tim Tebow Dropped By The New England Patriots
Jay Z’s “Made In America” Documentary Directed By Ron Howard [TRAILER]
Racist Big Brother Contestant Finally Voted Out Of Big Brother House
SNL’s Jay Pharoah Releases Hilarious Kanye West Parody Video “I Am A Dog” [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
Jasiri-X Releases “We Coming” To Support Workers On Labor Day “ was originally published on theurbandaily.com