Jasiri-X Releases “We Coming” To Support Workers On Labor Day “

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Says Jasiri-X about his new song and video,

““We Coming” was inspired by the Dream Defenders, BYP100, and the movement of fast food and low wage workers to get $15 an hour and the right to form a union. “We Coming” was shot on location in Milwaukee, WI during the 8/29 Strike that took place in over 50 cities around the country. “We Coming” was produced by GM3, shot by Paradise Gray, and based off a chant by Artist and Activist Jazz Hudson. Young people are rising up all over the country and the world, believe me when I say, “WE COMING”!”