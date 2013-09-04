CLOSE
National
Everything You Missed At The Made In America Festival [PHOTOS]

Summer is ending with a bang as Philly hosted the second Made In America Festival. Concert goers from around the country came out to watch stage shows from the likes of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Wiz Khalifa, Black Hippy and headliner Beyonce. Eager concert attendees packed the streets of Philly to enjoy the 2 day festival.

If your weren’t able to score yourself a pair of tickets take a look at what you may have missed during the Labor Day weekend fest.

