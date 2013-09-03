The second annual Budweiser Made In America Festival kicked off on August 31st in Philadelphia and the lineup certainly did not disappoint. Public Enemy, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar and more repped for the Hip-Hop & R&B fans on Benjamin Franklin Parkway with lots of rock, techno and alternative mixed in.

The highlight of night one was the unstoppable Mrs. Carter, aka Blue Ivy’s mana, aka Beyoncé, putting on one of her signature high powered shows performing hits like “Run The World” for thousands of adoring fans.

THE LIVE STREAM OF DAY TWO IS GOING ON HERE but you watch videos of some performances below:

Beyonce ”Run the World (Girls)” and “End of Time”

Public Enemy

A$AP Rocky

2 Chainz

[props to Rapradar & MrWorldPremier]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Beyoncé, 2 Chainz & Public Enemy Rock 2013 “Made In America Festival” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted September 3, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: