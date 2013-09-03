Uncle Murda Remembers Going To Marcy Projects With Chris Lighty [VIDEO]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

On August 30, 2012 one of hip-hop’s most respected businessman, Chris Lighty, was found dead in his Bronx apartment. While some friends and relatives dispute the final report, his death was officially ruled a suicide.

Lighty began his career working for DJ Red Alert. He became a road manager for Boogie Down Productions and managed groups like The Jungle Brothers and A Tribe Called Quest before founding Violator Records and management guiding the careers of hip-hop heavyweights like 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

In this interview with TheUrbanDaily.com, rapper Uncle Murda, (whose mixtape “The First 48″ is out now) shares what his relationship was like with Lighty as a manager and mentor.

“He made it easy to be a guy named ‘Uncle Murda,’” he says. “Chris was just there, business and personal. That was a major, major loss.”

He also shares a funny story of following “Baby Chris” to the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn to look for a stolen cell phone.

“I’m going to the office for a meeting and Chris meets us downstairs, ‘Someone stole Tiffany’s phone. We goin’ to Marcy.”

Watch the full interview below:

