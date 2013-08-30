Seems like Lamar Odom can’t catch a break. The NBA superstar was arrested early this morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol pulled Odom over after witnessing him driving erratically down the 101 Freeway. Reports state that Odom was unable to perform field sobriety tests after explained and demonstrated.

Odom has seen lots of media time lately. He’s an NBA free agent, reportedly having marriage problems and it’s speculated that he’s on crack.

Dang Lamar, you gottsta do better son!

Breaking: Lamar Odom Popped For DUI was originally published on kissrichmond.com