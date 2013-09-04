Woman Trashes Cell Phone Store, Moons Clerk Over Refund Dispute

A woman, who has only been identified as Stephanie (pictured), lost it in a Detroit cell phone store, after a clerk would reportedly not take back her son’s two-week-old $200 defective cell phone. The one-sided heated exchange, which involved Stephanie trashing the store and mooning the employee, was unfortunately all captured on video, according to ABC Action News, WXYZ.

SEE ALSO: Samuel Delbert Whitney Passes Away But Leaves Behind 54 Children!

The circus-like antics began when Stephanie would not take no from the unidentified cell phone store employee who informed her that her son’s costly phone had exceeded the 7-day return period. Undeterred, Stephanie remained adamant about getting a refund for the phone, which she claims was damaged and outdated.

Since the store clerk did not attempt to accommodate the irate Mom, she took out her frustration on the store by vandalizing it.

“Take everyone’s motherfu**ing money!” said the Mother as she exploded on camera, “Take it!”

Stephanie is seen flinging pamphlets across the store’s floor, literally knocking over whatever she could find during her rampage. At one point, the clerk alleges that she used a knife to damage the display cases.

As Stephanie is seen being ushered out of the store by another unidentified women, she stops, and in a bizarre move, lifts up her dress, pulls down her underwear, and slaps her buttock while stating, “Take my picture. Take that! “Take that! You got that? Because I will be back. You got that close up? Cheese!”

Outside of the store she tells a reporter, “I want you to know there’s a reason why I had to do that,” said Stephanie, the woman caught on camera. “He’s telling me my money is up in the air, I can’t get a refund or another phone. [The store] needs to either give me another phone or return my money,” she contends.

Watch Stephanie’s fit at the Detroit cell phone store here:

Meanwhile, the “moonstruck” employee says the store’s owner, who lives in Florida, plans on filing charges against Stephanie for trashing the store, which ironically sits across the street from a police precinct.

SEE ALSO: Cop Caught On Camera Punching Pregnant Woman

Woman Trashes Cell Phone Store, Moons Clerk Over Refund Dispute was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted September 4, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: