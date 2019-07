It’s Labor Day weekend! And Praise 100.9 and 92.7 is helping you celebrate with an All Request Weekend! That’s right, All Labor Day weekend get your Praise on with the music you want to hear! Listeners can make their request on the Praise 100.9 and 92.7 Facebook page, in our comment section and on the request lines at 704-570-1009.

All Request Weekend Starts Today was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted August 29, 2013

