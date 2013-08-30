R. Kelly Shows Sides Of Himself Fans Haven’t Seen Before [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

R. Kelly connected with 2 Chainz for his new single “My Story,” and in this video, we get a taste of what The R. is like behind the scenes. Watch him skateboarding, rocking crowds, making music and kicking it with his friends in the video below.

“My Story” will be featured on R. Kelly’s forthcoming twelfth studio album “Black Panties.”

