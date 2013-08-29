CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Live in Nashville to Headline at Zanies Comedy Club

EMMY award-winning co-host of ABC’s “The View”; actress and comedienne Sherri Shepherd will be Live in Nashville, Tennessee this upcoming weekend.  Shepherd will be headlining two nights at Zanies Comedy Club, Friday August 30, at 7:30 PM and 9:45 PM and Saturday August 31, at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Star of Radio One also talks to Shepherd about the other great things in her life. The return of ” The View”, her role on ” How I Met Your Mother”, Sherri #Now wig collection and her book : PLAN D : How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes Even if You Don’t Have It.

Listen Now to the exclusive one on one interview!!

Click to hear now !!

