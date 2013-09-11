Mario Talks About Lust On New Single, ‘Fatal Distraction’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Following the success of his summer hit “Somebody Else,” Mario is back with his follow-up single “Fatal Distraction.” Mario shares his story of fighting temptation over his best friend’s girlfriend. “Fatal Distraction” will be featured n Mario’s upcoming album “Evolve,” which is due in October.

Bria Feliu Posted September 11, 2013

