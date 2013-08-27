CLOSE
Charlotte
March On Washington Commemoration At Marshall Park

Dr. William Barber, the leader of the Forward Together Movement and the state president of the NAACP, will be the keynote speaker at the Charlotte commemoration of the March on Washington. Charlotte will be one of the more than two dozen cities across the country commemorating the March on Washington on Wednesday. The event is Wednesday Marshall Park in Charlotte (800 E. 3rd Street).

March On Washington Commemoration At Marshall Park was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

