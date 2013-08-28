Harry Jones: The Impact Of The March On Washington

How did you discover Dr. King?

I first recall hearing of Dr. King while living in Fort Bragg, NC. He was my “television” hero primarily because there were not many black folks who were seen on television in responsible roles. I was an early teenager and became captivated by how he spoke. I recall after listening to him, how I would look up words he used in the dictionary and later use them myself. I, also, remember my mother and father voicing concern for his safety. As a result of their concern, I played particularly close attention to him and his efforts. I remember sitting in front of the television listening to his speech over and over again in our living room in Fort Bragg.

Which of his words from I have A Dream means the most to you?

The words that mean the most to me in his speech are (paraphrased) “…that one day this nation will live out the true meaning of its creed- we hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal.” In 2013, we still fight – I believe – for equality.

Where would you take him today that most reflects his hopes in that speech?

If Dr. King was alive today I believe he would be happy with the gains we have made overall, but he would not be satisfied with black-American status economically (per capita income vs. whites, etc). He would be especially displeased with the levels of black-on-black crime, the very high school dropout rate, the rising level of poverty, the high rate of incarceration of black men, and the high out-of-wedlock births. He would be a critical voice challenging state legislatures across this country. I also believe that he would be a voice willing to challenge President Obama on for his silence on racial relations in this country. I firmly believe that he would also say to us that the fulfillment of the dream requires hard work and that we “can never be satisfied” with the presence or threat of injustice. You see, Dr. King understood that nothing worth doing is completed within our lifetime and if you remain “unsatisfied” that you will continue the fight for justice.

What do you remember about the speech?

What I remember most beyond the speech was two things: the pride of black people who had heard that historical speech and the racist

reactions and comments from white politicians and members of hate groups such as the KKK.

Is the dream still inspiring to you today? If so, why?

I am still inspired by the speech because it represents a vision of what America should be about in the conduct of its business and how Americans should relate to each other – as brothers and sisters.

Harry Jones is the former Mecklenburg County manager and owner of Harry Jones Consulting.

