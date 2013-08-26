Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops at last night’s VMA Awards in a sexy strapless houndstooth ‘n leather Dior ensemble. Our fave Dreamgirl radiated confidence in this edgy look and added stylish accessories: a choker, pointy toe pumps and statement jewelry, into the mix. Jenny’s makeup was also a perfect 10: a shadowy eye, bronzed cheeks and a sultry nude lip. Although I ‘m obsessed with the look, I would have loved a different hair style, a sleek chignon perhaps?

MUST READ: 2013 MTV Video Music Awards: The Absolute Best & Worst Dressed

To get you inspired, I’ve created 3 ways for you sassy ladies to recreate this look! The leather skirts are a bit of a slurge but everything else is pocketbook friendly! Take your pick, which look is your fave?

Look #1: Leith top, Peridot London skirt

Look #2: MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela top, Alexander McQueen skirt

Look #3: Ter et Bantine top, Stouls Marilyn skirt

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Hudson’s Dior At The VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com