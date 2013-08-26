CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Home

GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Hudson’s Dior At The VMAs

0 reads
Leave a comment

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops at last night’s VMA Awards in a sexy strapless houndstooth ‘n leather Dior ensemble. Our fave Dreamgirl radiated confidence  in this edgy look and added stylish accessories: a choker, pointy toe pumps and statement jewelry, into the mix. Jenny’s makeup was also a perfect 10: a shadowy eye, bronzed cheeks and a sultry nude lip. Although I ‘m obsessed with the look, I would have loved a different hair style, a sleek chignon perhaps?

MUST READ: 2013 MTV Video Music Awards: The Absolute Best & Worst Dressed

To get you inspired, I’ve created 3 ways for you sassy ladies to recreate this look! The leather skirts are a bit of a slurge but everything else is pocketbook friendly! Take your pick, which look is your fave?

Look #1: Leith top, Peridot London skirt
Jennifer Hudson VMA Inspired
Look #2: MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela top, Alexander McQueen skirt
Jennifer Hudson VMA Inspired
Look #3: Ter et Bantine top, Stouls Marilyn skirt
Jennifer Hudson VMA Inspired
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Hudson’s Dior At The VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

get the look , Jennifer Hudson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close