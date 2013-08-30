Robin Thicke Gets Racy In New Video, “Give It 2 Me”

Robin Thicke means business with another racy banger. The sultry R&B singer teams up with 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, a nudist and a few sexy band performers in his latest visual for his song “Give It 2 U.”

Warning: If you were not very supportive of Thicke’s pinstriped suit, just bear with us.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think of the video.

Bria Feliu Posted August 30, 2013

