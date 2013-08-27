Tank Reveals Cause Behind Tyrese’s Fainting Spell

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

This past weekend, things got a little crazy for the newly minted group TGT. One of their members Tyrese collapsed at an appearance meant to promote the group’s debut project. As usual, people assumed the worst and said it was drugs and everything else. Well another member of the group Tank, has come forward to defend Tyrese.

Tank posted a photo of him and Tyrese where Tyrese was wearing an arm sling. The caption for the photo read, “He went close to 32 hours without sleeping excited about the #3KingsAlbum we try and tell him to chill cause its 3Kings now not just one… Rest is vital to life But #iRespectTheHustle”

Tyrese’s fainting incident comes after Ginuwine’s seemingly inebriated performance on a morning show a few weeks earlier. Ginuwine used sleep deprivation as his reasoning for being out of it during that performance. So maybe it’s safe to say TGT need to sleep, seriously.

