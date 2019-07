Bignon’s African Hair Braiding Salon hosted their 7th Annual Back To School Cookout Saturday. There was plenty of food, lots of school supplies for the kids, and some very happy listeners. Congratulations to Stephanie Williams for winning the laptop computer courtesy of Slayton Computers! Also, a very special thank you to Christie and her staff at Bignon’s African Hair Braiding for putting the community and education first!

