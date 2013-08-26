CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Too Turnt Up! Tyrese Passes Out While Partying At DC Nightclub

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

TGT made an appearance at the popular D.C. nightclub The Park last night, and although singing trio got the party started as planned, the evening on a low note.

MUST READ: EXCLUSIVE: Listen To TGT’s New Album ‘Three Kings’

According to Elite DC and several party goers, Tyrese fainted in front of dozens of adoring fans while dancing to Jay Z’s “Tom Ford.” The incident took place around 1 a.m. and after a few minutes he regained his conscious.

Read More Of This Story Here!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Drugs Allegedly The Real Reason For Khloe And Lamar’s Troubled Marriage

First Look At KimYe Baby North West

Joe Budden Murks “Control” Response To Kendrick Lamar: Puts Hip Hop On Notice [AUDIO]

Toni Braxton Has HilariouASS Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage But Keeps Singing [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

Too Turnt Up! Tyrese Passes Out While Partying At DC Nightclub was originally published on theurbandaily.com

club , d.c. , dancing , Passes Out , TGT , tyrese

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 4 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close