Omarion Wants To ‘Know You Better’ With New Single Featuring Pusha T & Fabolous [NEW MUSIC]

Former B2K member Omarion redirects the attention to himself (and off of friend and former B2K member Raz B) with his new single “Know You Better”- and he may just have a banger on his hands. Omarion teams up with Pusha T and Fabolous to bring fans the sultry single.

“Know You Better” will be featured on Maybach Music Group’s “Self Made, Vol. 3.” The compilation is due on September 17 and will feature Meek Mill‘s “Levels,” Wale‘s “Poor Decisions” and Rick Ross and Jadakiss‘ collab “Oil Money Gang.”

Check out Maybach O’s latest single and let us know how you’re feeling about the comeback track.

Bria Feliu Posted August 26, 2013

