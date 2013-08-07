Picture this: a deliciously warm Summer day, your toes sinking in the sand, the breeze on your face and a pretty drink in your hand. Are you drifting yet? If so, it’s time to plan your end-of-Summer beach getaway. Pack your bag with all the essentials: a fierce swimsuit, sunblock, and of course, a chic cover up. These luxe layers are the icing on the cake for any beach look. They’re a bit of fashion and function, giving your suit substance while adding necessary coverage for dry land. After relaxing on the beach, grab a light fabric sarong, beach dress, and even a linen button down shirt (it’s so unexpected) for a boardwalk jaunt or last minute lunch.

To get you in beach mode I’ve rounded up 20 of my favorite cover ups from Zara, French Connection, and Matthew Willamson – plus lesser known brands like Babajaan and Muzungu Sisters. Work them into your beach look and watch your outfit go from good to amazing!

20 Swimsuit Cover Ups For Your Luxurious Beach Day