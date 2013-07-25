La La Anthony hosted an intimate preview event for her latest project with Caress. She rocked an IIMUAHII White Reflective Mara Dress. As she spoke about the latest trends and styles for the upcoming season she confessed that perhaps she should have added a belt.

Well I disagree! In person this dress is captivating. Your eyes were instantly drown into the snug fitting frock and seconds later as the light hit the fabric you realize why it’s called a reflective dress. She topped her look off with a simple pair of pumps and of course her signature long tresses.

I’m here for this dress. It creates the perfect style icon moment for La La. But you guys know why now that I love all things fashion. So what do you guys think?

FAB OR FUG: La La Anthony's White Reflective Mara Dress [POLL]