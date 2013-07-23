Allen West On Racial Profiling: ‘No One Ever Followed Me In A Mall’

The last thing the world needs is another Black man going out of his way to suck the tit of White supremacy and shovel the same sort of bull we’ve come to expect from White people who peddle the myth that racism exists only within the minds of delusional dark people. Allen West (pictured) would undoubtedly viscerally disagree with that opinion, but that’s not surprising given that his bread and butter is doing just that. And what a fantastic job he does!

In a recent interview with Newsmax’s Steve Malzberg, West criticized President Barack Obama remarks about Trayvon Martin, accusing Obama of making the case a “personal experience.” So how does he respond to Obama’s comments about facing racial profiling in years past? By speaking to his own personal experience, of course.

West claimed:

I am a Black male who grew up in the inner city of Atlanta, and no one ever followed me in a mall. I don’t recall any doors clicking when I crossed the street, and I never had anyone clutching their handbag when I got on an elevator. I guess having two awesome parents who taught me to be a respectful young man paid dividends.

Does he suffer from amnesia? Has his brain been fried like an oreo cookie? Perhaps, but it’s also conservatism at work. West’s remarks explain my general issue with most conservatives: their utter selfishness.

Maybe West was too blinded by the White gaze to notice, but he seems like the type that wouldn’t even know he was being profiled because he was too overcome with the joy of being in the presence of White people.

Regardless of whether West has faced discrimination for simply existing, what angers me is that he’s using his own stilted experience as hard evidence that racial profiling doesn’t exist — to the joy of White people itching to hear that from a person of color, no less.

Somewhere along the way, someone forgot to explain to Allen West that whatever happens in his little world is just that. It has no bearing on what happens to anyone else.

If West were that concerned about the validity of Obama’s anecdote about racial profiling, there are plenty of statistics available for clarification: Year after year there has been proof of Black people being targeted more so by law enforcement than their White peers — particularly in cities like New York and Los Angeles. The same goes for racial disparities in death penalty sentences, i.e., Texas.

Even if West can’t be bothered to read the various reports released over the years, there are plenty of charts that break the stats down swiftly. Racial profiling in varying contexts is not a figment of anyone’s imagination; it’s a real issue that’s supported by irrefutable data figures. And it’s an issue that can’t be solved by “good parenting.”

There are plenty of “respectful young [Black] men” who could tell him that.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer and blogger. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

Michael Arceneaux Posted July 23, 2013

