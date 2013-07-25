M.L.K.’s Niece Rejects Photo Of Civil Rights Leader In Hoodie

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece recently spoke out about the image of him wearing a hoodie, referencing Trayvon Martin, and according to an interview on the Andrea Tantaros Radio Show, she is not happy with the image.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would very likely not wear a hoodie, Dr. Alveda King told Tantaros last week. “I can assure you he would not wear sagging pants.”

King also seemed to side with George Zimmerman’s “Not Guilty” verdict, “There was a reasonable doubt in that case. So the case went the ways of the laws of this land, but now we need to go further and look at the human heart.”

According to King, race was brought in to the equation of the Zimmerman trial as a divisive tool, “As far as trying to fit the Caucasians against African Americans, Mr. Zimmerman is a Hispanic. Although we are one blood, one human family, one human race, there’s a lot of deception and emotion in these things that are being spurred […] Mr. Zimmerman is not a Caucasian. He’s not.”

