After three weeks on trial, a jury comprised of six women deliberated for 16 hours and found Geroge Zimmerman — a Florida neighborhood watchman — not guilty in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. As outrage over the verdict spread throughout the country, so did peaceful protests, which demanded accountability for Trayvon’s death. On Sunday, July 14 in New York City’s Union Square, protestors and supporters marched in honor of Trayvon Martin and in hopes for justice.

No Justice No Peace: Supporters Rally For Trayvon Martin was originally published on giantlife.com

Shenequa A. Golding Posted July 14, 2013

