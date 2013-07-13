The State of the Black Church Part I

The Black Church is an institution in the African American community. Its role in the Civil Rights Movement and bedrock presence in the African American community is both acknowledged and celebrated. But in many quarters of the Black Community, the so-called Black Church has abdicated its spiritual and social mandates. As the Prosperity Gospel has become a more pronounced message in the Christian community and national discussions such as Same Sex Marriage have sparked discord, a nagging question emerges: Is the Black Church still relevant? In a two-part series entitled, ‘THE STATE OF THE BLACK CHURCH,’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explores the issue with Co-Pastor and Author, Rev. Myra Bellinger, Author and Lecturer, Joel Bryant and Wanda Reid of Radio One Charlotte. [audio http://ronepraisecharlotte.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/state-of-black-church-part-i-entire-show-for-website.mp3%5D

Posted July 13, 2013

