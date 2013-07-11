Zimmerman Trial: Closing Arguments Begin Today [POLL]

Judge Debra Nelson ruled today, that George Zimmerman will be charged with manslaughter in addition to the second-degree murder charge he is already facing for killing Trayvon Martin. It is a move the Zimmerman defense team is not happy with.
Second-degree murder in Florida carries a possible life sentence. If convicted of manslaughter, Zimmerman could get up to 30 years. Third-degree murder can involve death that results from committing a felony, even if the accused did not mean to kill the victim. The prosecution claims the jury could find that Trayvon died as a result of Zimmerman’s child abuse, since Trayvon was only 17.
Do you think the prosecution proved its case against Zimmerman?
Never Forget: Honoring Trayvon Martin
