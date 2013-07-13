Bad Boy Producer: “Ma$e Had A Bad Attittude When Recording!” [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

When it comes to the relationship between Bad Boy Records and the artists it launched, it’s very complicated. most will say how they love Diddy and then when they realize their contract benefits the label more than the artists, they hate Diddy. No other Bad Boy artist had a more complex relationship with Bad Boy Records than the rapper from Harlem World, Ma$e. According to D-Dot, a member of The Hitmen, Ma$e was rude when they first met and just had a bad attitude when it came time to lay verses for his debut album.

D-Dot recounted his first interactions with Ma$e at Cipha Sounds’ “Take It Personal” Improv Show. D-Dot, who was also VP of the company at the time, talked about how Ma$e wouldn’t shake his hand when they first met and other tidbits. “I walk into the studio, and I congratulate him, and I’m puttin’ my hand out, and he hits me with the [mumbling] ‘I just wanna make some money, you know what I’m sayin’. I was like, ‘Alright, cool, make some money, I got some hit records for you, the Hitmen, we gon’ do this s**t up.”

D-Dot went on to say, “He was like, ‘Yeah, but I need privacy. I do my shit all by my lonely in the studio.’ I was like, ‘You know, unfortunately, I gotta be here with you, ’cause I work for the guy who I gotta answer to, and I can’t just let you…,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, if you gotta be here, but over there, just sit in the corner.’ I’m VP, mind you. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll go sit in the corner.’ …I’m sitting way in the corner, he’s got his Harlem guys, and every record that comes on, they gotta dance to it…”

Despite all of the rudeness, D-Dot is fine with it now because they wound up selling millions of records. Hell, if we made as much money as D-Dot did off Ma$e’s “Harlem World” album, we’d let bygones be bygones too.

Check the video out below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Ice Cube Slams Dwight Howard For Leaving The Lakers

Kanye West Claims New Video For Black Skinhead Was Leaked And Tweets His Frustration

Is The New Willow Smith Video “Summer Fling” Too Grown For A 12-Year-Old Girl?

Bad Boy Producer: “Ma$e Had A Bad Attittude When Recording!” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com