Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

We thought we’d come so far past this trend, but we were dead wrong. The trend of rapping athletes has been a thorn in the side of hip-hop since Shaq started using Bugs Bunny catchphrases for song titles. Fast forward twenty years and we’re back at one with LeBron James dropping a “freestyle” over Kanye West and Jay-Z‘s hit “N***as In Paris.” As you would expect, LeBron’s talents are better suited for sports rather than music. However, we’ll give him a high-five for effort.

RELATED: Norris Cole: “I Tried To Give LeBron His Headband Back” [VIDEO]

As we mentioned earlier, LeBron isn’t the first and most certainly won’t be the last athlete to drop some struggle couplets. The 2013 NBA Finals MVP inspired us to take a trip down memory lane and dig up some of the oldest and worse songs ever performed by athletes. Peep this.

LeBron James Drops A Verse + 7 Other Struggle Rapping Athletes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Jonathan Hailey, Assistant Editor Posted July 13, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: