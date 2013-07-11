House Passes Abortion Limiting Bill; Senate Votes Next

(Credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Texas House approves new abortion limits today, after more than 10 hours of debates and rejected amendments yesterday.

A final vote could be held as early as Friday in the senate, where the measure died as the first special session expired. The house voted mostly along party lines on what has become signature GOP legislation.

Gov. Rick Perry today issued the following statement regarding the House’s passage of HB 2:

“The tremendous outpouring of support for this legislation has demonstrated how Texas stands for life, and I commend everyone who wore blue, turned out and spoke up in support of life in our state. Now is not the time to waver, however, as the Senate continues its important work in support of women’s health and protecting the lives of our most vulnerable Texans.”

The bill requires doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals only allowing abortions in surgical centers and banning abortions after 20 weeks.

Suzanne Badger Posted July 11, 2013

