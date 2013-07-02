I remember being a teenager blasting Aaliyah and TLC from my pink Barbie boombox praying that my mother would ignore how loud it was just until the end of the song. When I finally got to 9th grade, my style was on tomboy overload with baggy overalls, graphic tee-shirts and leather bomber jackets.
MUST READ: Kerry Washington: ’4 Things Every Girl Must Have’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Our love for comfort quickly became the style for that decade. Well fast forward to 2013, and you’re probably kicking yourself in the butt for thrifting your favorite pair of overalls (oh and those Mary Jane’s too). The ’90s is officially back, but now she’s chic and less tacky!
With the help of Nigerian-American Soul Singer/Songwriter Mary Akpa, we’ve got eight trends that we’re so happy to see get a second chance at style.
Check ‘em out!
Top Fashion Trends From The '90s [PHOTOS]
Top Fashion Trends From The '90s [PHOTOS]
1. Neon as Center of AttentionSource: 1 of 18
2. Neon as Center of AttentionSource: 2 of 18
3. Good As GoldSource: 3 of 18
4. Good As GoldSource: 4 of 18
5. Nike meets FashionSource: 5 of 18
6. Nike meets FashionSource: 6 of 18
7. Glamed up DenimSource: 7 of 18
8. Glamed Up DenimSource: 8 of 18
9. Festival Fashion think LollapaloozaSource: 9 of 18
10. Festival Fashion think LollapaloozaSource: 10 of 18
11. BOLD Prints from head to ToeSource: 11 of 18
12. BOLD Prints from head to ToeSource: 12 of 18
13. Dames in JordansSource: 13 of 18
14. Dames in JordansSource: 14 of 18
15. OverallsSource: 15 of 18
16. OverallsSource: 16 of 18
17. Varsity SexySource: 17 of 18
18. Varsity SexySource: 18 of 18
RELATED STORIES:
10 Rihanna Hairstyles We Wish She’d Rock Again [PHOTOS]
3 Bold Summer Hues To Add To Your Makeup Bag
Dope ’90s Fashion Bombs That You Should Rock Today [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com