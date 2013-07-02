Fantasia Steams Up The Screen With Kelly Rowland In New Video

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

R&B star Fantasia has finally decided to own her sexy. She pulls out all of the stops in her sexy new video for the Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott-assisted track “Without Me.” Fantasia calls the Gomillion & Leupold directed visual her favorite yet. After one viewing of the video, you’ll be able to see why yourself. Fantasia shows off her gorgeous legs and Kelly Rowland is as fine as Kelly Rowland always is. Missy Elliott doesn’t get in on the sexiness. She opts for her normal track suit and wild hair to spit about not needing her trifling ex’s man meat.

Check the hot video below. Make sure you go pick up Fantasia’s new album “Side Effects of You,” which is out now. While you’re buying music, don’t forget to cop Kelly Rowland’s “Talk A Good Game.”

July 2, 2013

