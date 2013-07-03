Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

While Drake is busy putting the finishing touches on his third album “Nothing Was The Same,” he is also getting his executive on. Drake has introduced us to PARTYNEXTDOOR who is the first artist signed to Drizzy’s OVO Sound label.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is a 19-year-old singer/producer from Mississauga, Ontario. The young man wrote and produced each one of the ten tracks on his debut self titled mixtape. One of the songs featured on the mixtape is the Drake-featuring “Over Here.” When helping to promote the mixtape, Draske called it the mixtape of the year.

Check the whole mixtape out below. Tell us what you think. Does PARTYNEXTDOOR have what it takes to make it? You can download the project here.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Fact of The Day: Luke James And Frank Ocean Went To High School Together

Eddie Murphy & Snoop Dogg-Lion Get Political On New Reggae Track [VIDEO]

10 Nelson Mandela References in Hip Hop Lyrics

Drake’s Artist PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases Debut Mixtape [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com