We just want to know who broke Bow Wow’s heart. Bow Wow recently dropped “When I First Met Her,” describing a past relationship that ended badly. Apparently Bow caught feelings while she was catching bodies elsewhere. Ouch, happens to the best of us sometimes. But who could Bow Wow be talking about? Ciara? Angela Simmons? Teairra Mari? His babymama Joie Chavis? Bow Wow, we want answers and we want them now- especially now that you’ve said she was smashing the homies.

Bow Wow Disses Ex In New Song (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bria Feliu Posted July 3, 2013

