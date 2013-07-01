BET Awards Airs 2013 Tonight [LIVE STREAM]

Black Entertainment takes over Hollywood tonight as the 2013 BET Awards airs live from the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles.

Hip-Hop golden boy Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations, including 5 nominations for video of the year which has 10 nominees.

In the music video category, Drake faces off against Justin Timberlake‘s Suit & Tie, Rihanna’s Diamonds, Kanye West’s Mercy, Miguel’s Adorn and breakthrough artists Macklemore & Ryan’s Thrift Shop.

Stevie Wonder, R. Kelly, India.Arie, Ciara and Robin Thicke, Chris Brown and American Idol rivals Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey are all scheduled to perform.

Timberlake will also perform Suit & Tie, and fans are holding their breaths in hopes that Jay-Z makes a surprise appearance.

The BET Awards are hosted this year by comedian Chris Tucker.

