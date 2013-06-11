Face2Face Africa Magazine Prepares For 2nd Annual FACE List Awards

Face2Face Africa Magazine, the print publication dedicated to transforming the image of Africa within the global community, is currently gearing up for its second annual Fascinating Africans Committed to Excellence (FACE) List Awards, being held this Saturday June 15, 2013, within the Times Center at the New York Times Building. The awards show will be honoring accomplished individuals of pan-African descent who have made significant impacts in their fields.

“There are so many people of African descent around the world doing groundbreaking work and making tremendous impact in their communities, but unfortunately we just don’t hear about them,” Sandra Appiah, COO of Face2Face Africa told NewsOne. “Our goal with the F.A.C.E. List Awards is to be a platform, where we can acknowledge and celebrate such individuals and use their stories to inspire the next generation.”

This year’s distinguished honorees include the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa Dr. Carlos Lopes, Founder and CEO of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder and Publisher of The Network Journal Aziz Adetimirin, Fashion Designer Korto Momolu, Founder of the African Development Foundation George Ntim, and Actress Jackie Appiah.

Young Africans are not to be excluded either. The magazine has opened nominations to the public for the Young African Committed to Excellence (Y.A.C.E.) award, highlighting achievements from those under the age of 30 and of African descent. The Y.A.C.E. winner will be presented with his or her award during the ceremony. Aside from celebrating the success of pan-Africans, the black-tie event also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Raising Hope Foundation for their work with orphans in Africa.

The 2013 F.A.C.E. List Awards will kick off at 7 p.m. with a red carpet and reception, with the awards beginning promptly at 8 p.m. All guests who purchase a ticket will be automatically entered in to a sweepstakes sponsored by State Farm and Arik Airlines. One lucky winner will go home with two round trip tickets to Africa via Arik Air and a $500 Sate Farm Visa Gold Card.

The Face2faceAfrica team hopes to inspire attendees through the honorees and their stories of success. “We want them to see their stories reflected in the journey of the honorees,” said Appiah. “We want to inspire the attendees and hopefully motivate them to become the change agents and leaders that our world needs.”

