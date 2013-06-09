Nelson Mandela Rushed To Hospital, In ‘Serious Condition’

VIA Newsone



Former South African President Nelson Mandela has been admitted to the hospital in South Africa and his condition is listed as “serious but stable,” according to a presidential spokesperson.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Mandela, 94, has been battling a recurring lung infection, but his condition deteriorated rapidly Saturday. Mandela, affectionately called Madiba, is able to “breathe on his own,” according to spokesperson Mac Maharaj.

“As long as Tata [father] is still alive then poor people like me, people who are down down, single mothers like me, we still have hope,” said Mamoshomo Tswai, a trader in Pretoria. “South Africa is nothing without him.”

