Summertime is here and that means its time for apparel brands to drop off their new gear. New York street-wear brand Rocksmith recently released their new Summer 2013 visual look book. The video features the brands new tanks, tees, jerseys and summer caps. With DJ Sliink’s – Grimes “Oblivion” Remix playing in the back, it invites you to the world of Rocksmith. The summer 2013 collection is available at Rockmith’s flagship store in NYC.

RockSmith Summer 2013: EN COULEUR [VIDEO]

Posted June 11, 2013

