Michelle Obama Checks Protestor: ‘Listen To Me Or You Can Take The Mic’ [VIDEO]

Ellen Sturtz claims in an interview with The Huffington Post, that she didn’t plan on interrupting First Lady Michelle Obama, but her fundraiser speech triggered her emotions and she couldn’t hold it in:

“I want to talk about the children,” Sturtz said. “I want to talk about the LGBT young people who are … being told, directly and indirectly, that they’re second-class citizens. I’m tired of it. They’re suffering. … We’ve been asking president to sign that ENDA executive order for five years. How much longer do we need to wait?”

Sturtz, a member of pro-LGBT rights group GetEQUAL, donated to President Barack Obama’s campaign because she believed that he would follow through on ensuring that the LGBTQ community no longer faced work-place discrimination. She claims to be surprised by the First Lady’s response:

“Basically, I was asked by the first lady to be quiet, and I can’t be quiet any longer. … I was surprised by how negative the crowd seemed to be. It was actually a little unsettling and disturbing,” said Sturtz.

“She obviously thought she was going to make an example of me or something. I wasn’t scared at all,” she added.

The organization is already throwing around “aggressive,” and insinuating that the FLOTUS was trying to be intimidating; this means the “Angry Black Woman” characterizations are not far behind.

Sturtz is reportedly on Twitter (@eos16), but with the First Lady’s supporters on a rampage, she’s understandably keeping a low social media profile.

President Barack Obama may have a problem with confrontation, but First Lady Michelle Obama certainly does not.

Ellen Sturtz, 56, a lesbian activist protesting President Obama’s delay in signing an anti-discrimination executive order, paid $500 to heckle the FLOTUS at a private Democratic Party fundraiser in Washington, D.C.

Refusing to be intimidated, the First Lady let her know how they do it on the Southside of Chicago and shut her down.

The Washington Post reports:

“One of the things that I don’t do well is this,” Mrs. Obama said to applause from most of the guests, according to a White House transcript. “Do you understand?” A pool report from a reporter in the room said Mrs. Obama “left the lectern and moved over to the protester.” The pool report quoted Mrs. Obama as saying: “Listen to me or you can take the mic, but I’m leaving. You all decide. You have one choice.” The audience responded by asking Obama to remain, according to the pool report, which quoted a woman nearby telling Sturtz, “You need to go.” Sturtz was escorted out of the room. She said in an interview later she was stunned by Mrs. Obama’s response. “She came right down in my face,” Sturtz said. “I was taken aback.”

Read more at the Washington Post.

