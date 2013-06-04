Our favorite Hollywood starlets hit the red carpet for The CFDA Awards (aka fashion’s Oscars). While some played it safe, there were quite a few daring fashionistas and fashionistos who choose the more interesting risk taking side of fashion. The night was hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen and gave big style nods to those in fashion making significant achievements in their arena.

Some of the big winners of the evening included womenswear designer Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler, and menswear designer Thom Browne. You might remember that he designed Michelle Obama’s inauguration look. Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy was also presented with the International Award.

Check out what everyone wore last night! Some you’ll love.. others you just might hate!?

2013 CFDA Awards: The Absolute Best & Worst Dressed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com